Michael Jackson’s estate assails HBO plans for documentary

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Michael Jackson’s estate is calling HBO’s decision to air a documentary that includes allegations from two men that the superstar molested them “disgraceful” and is urging the cable network to further investigate their backgrounds. The letter released Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 offers a meeting with HBO executives to try to discredit the stories of the two men featured in the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” Wade Robson and James Safechuck. (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)