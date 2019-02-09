Sibley Nature Center encourages students to join club

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Sibley Nature Center has a club created for students to learn about the environment.
Nature Club will have a class Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. to learn about erosion and weathering.
The club is designed to help students ranging from kindergarten to third grade gain more knowledge about the natural world.
Sibley offers an outdoor element to encourage and nurture childlike curiosity through exploration, games and experiments.
Attendees of the event will perform hands on experiments to visual how erosion and weathering impact earth and society.
Member fee is $5 and $8 for non-members.
Registration is required for both members and non-members.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.