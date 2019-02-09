5 juveniles charged in murder of Nashville musician; family, PA hometown react to killing

CARLISLE, PA (WHP/CNN) – A Pennsylvania community is mourning the death of musician Kyle Yorlets, who was murdered outside his home in Nashville, TN.
Five juveniles are now in custody – three girls and two boys – accused of shooting Yorlets during a robbery Thursday afternoon.
Yorlets, 24, was a member of the Nashville-based band Carverton. He was originally from Carlisle, PA, and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, police said.
“Kyle was a beautiful soul,” said Melissa Newley, Yorlets’ sister. “He lit up the room with his smiles. He was so talented and so inspiring, and this whole community, everybody, everybody loved him, and he just left an indent on everyone's heart."
Newley said Yorlets performed in countless musicals in his hometown, and always wanted to share his passion for singing.
Others in Carlisle used the word “passionate” to describe Yorlets, and friends from high school said he would do anything for anyone, no matter what.
The ages of the juveniles accused of killing Yorlets range from 12 to 16. They’re being held in juvenile detention and are charged with criminal homicide.
Investigators said the juveniles were in a stolen pickup truck in an alley behind Yorlets’ home when they robbed him of his wallet. It’s believed Yorlets was shot when he refused to hand over the keys to his vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WHP via CNN. All rights reserved.