Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It has been yet another cold one across West Texas with high temperatures generally in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Permian Basin, but warming well into the 50s across the higher elevations out west where they had more sunshine. It will be another chilly night, but should stay above freezing in most locations. We'll say overnight lows around 35 in Midland-Odessa.
Thankfully, we will start to warm up on Sunday as highs rise into the upper 50s and possibly low 60s. We are still looking at plenty of cloud-cover and even a slight rain chance Sunday night and into Monday. The best rain chances will be from the Davis Mountains to the Lower Trans Pecos and the southern Permian Basin. However, Midland-Odessa is still looking at around a 20% chance of a shower.
Monday will be warmer with temps climbing into the upper 60s and will also be very windy. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday, dropping temps into the low 60s before warming up again Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s high temperatures may be in the mid to upper 70s with even a few 80 degree readings possible. Our next cold front is looking likely for Friday.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.