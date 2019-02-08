Thursday Evening Weather Update

If you weren’t a fan of this morning, I have bad news, tomorrow will be even colder as you’re getting the kids to school or heading to work. We’re tracking a secondary cold front that’s currently draped across the panhandle and North Texas. This front will continue to move southwest, and behind it we’ll see even cooler temperatures. Lows tomorrow will drop into the low 20s for some of us, with widespread 20s likely until you get closer to Big Bend. Tomorrow afternoon, well, it’s looking like sweater weather with a mix of clouds and sun, and even a chance of some patchy drizzle or light rain tomorrow afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase overnight from the south, which is why Big Bend should avoid the 20s, but that will also keep us from warming up in the afternoon, with low to mid 40s for our highs.