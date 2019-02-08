Thursday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! We had one front go through last night, and with it we saw some breezy conditions, so it certainly felt cooler this morning. Highs have crept into the upper 50s and even some low 60s out there, you can tell cooler air is on the way when Seminole has only made it to 49 so far.
If you weren’t a fan of this morning, I have bad news, tomorrow will be even colder as you’re getting the kids to school or heading to work. We’re tracking a secondary cold front that’s currently draped across the panhandle and North Texas. This front will continue to move southwest, and behind it we’ll see even cooler temperatures. Lows tomorrow will drop into the low 20s for some of us, with widespread 20s likely until you get closer to Big Bend. Tomorrow afternoon, well, it’s looking like sweater weather with a mix of clouds and sun, and even a chance of some patchy drizzle or light rain tomorrow afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase overnight from the south, which is why Big Bend should avoid the 20s, but that will also keep us from warming up in the afternoon, with low to mid 40s for our highs.
Saturday looks just about as chilly, nearly a copy and paste forecast. Could be a little breezy overnight into Saturday morning too, which will make it feel even cooler. Low 40s will continue Saturday before we flip things around on Sunday. Overall, next week looks warmer, mainly in the 60s, but we’ll see more in the way of clouds. Could be in for another warm-up late next week back to the 70s, it’s too early to tell for certain. For now, bundle up!
