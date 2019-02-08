Skoopy’s Saturday raises money for the Education Foundation of Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Saturday, February 23, Skoopy’s Island will hold ‘Skoopy’s Saturday’ to support the Education Foundation of Odessa.
Skoopy’s Island will be donating a portion of their sales to the foundation for teacher grants, student scholarships and to enhance the literacy projects with the Ector County Independent School District.
Other business interested in supporting the Education Foundation of Odessa may contact them at 432-456-7059 for more information.
