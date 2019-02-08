Restaurant Report: 3 more low performers in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - More low performers than top performer has been a theme among local restaurants the past few weeks. The week of January 14 through January 18 was no different. Odessa had only two top performers for the week, while they had three low performers. Midland didn’t have any restaurants that qualified for either category.
Los Alamos Mexican Restaurant at 1307 N. Grant Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - No hot water in restroom
- - Food/containers not kept at least 6” from floor
- - No certified food manager
- - No sanitizer at hand wash sink
- - No sanitizer test strips
- - Employee cutting tomatoes without gloves
- - Employee rolling burrito without gloves
- - Some food not covered
- - Ware washing sink not operating properly
- - No chlorine test strips
This resulted in the health inspector giving Los Alamos an 80 on their inspection.
Odeli’s at 1349 E. 8th St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Cups stored on floor
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Valid food establishment permit not posted
- - Some food not properly labeled/date-marked
- - Expired milk in refrigerator
- - Personal drinks not covered
- - No certified food manager
- - Fountain drink syrup boxes on the floor
- - No food thermometers
- - Floor in storage area needs cleaning
- - Handles of refrigerator needs cleaning
- - Inside the oven needs cleaning
- - Hand wash sink was blocked
This resulted in the health inspector giving Odeli’s a 77 on their inspection.
Church’s Chicken at 3800 Andrews Hwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Ice scoop handle touching ice
- - Bare hands made contact with ready-to-eat food
- - Ceiling panels in rear must be replaced
- - No food establishment permit posted
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - No sanitizer at hand wash sink
- - Certified food manager certificate not posted for all managers
- - Sanitizer level too low in 3-compartment sink
- - No sanitizer in wiping bucket
- - Grease recycling bin outside was damaged, must be repaired/replaced
This resulted in the health inspector giving Church’s Chicken an 80 on their inspection.
As we mentioned, there were two restaurants with perfect scores for the week; both in Odessa. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers.
- - Nina’s Kitchen (5230 W. University Blvd.)
- - Tasty Option (1601 N. County Rd. W.)
