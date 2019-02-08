Odessa Chamber of Commerce awards 2018 Citizen of the Year

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will honor Kirk Edwards, President/CEO of Latigo Petroleum, at the 2018 Citizen of the Year Luncheon Thursday at the Odessa Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Edwards is President and CEO of Latigo Petroleum, LLC which operates and exploits diverse oil and gas assets and surface lands with properties located throughout the United States and the Gulf Coast of Mexico.
Kirk is also lead manager for Las Colinas Energy Partners; Las Colinas Minerals, LP; MacLondon Energy, LP; Alexis Energy, LP; Noelle Land & Minerals LLC and the various mineral estates of the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research in Rochester, Minnesota.
Kirk received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin in 1981.
He is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and worked tirelessly on a volunteer basis as a member of the UTPB Development Board to help bring Division II Football to the Permian Basin.
More on Edwards can be found on OdessaChamber.com.
