Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Last day of the week! We had another cold front come through last night, so temperatures today are looking to be very cold. Lows this morning are expected to be in the mid 20s, and we are only anticipating to warm up into the mid 40s by this afternoon. So try to spend as little amount of time outside as possible, and bundle up as you head out the door. It is going to be very cold, some areas cold even see a little wintry mix and the possibility of some blowing snow this afternoon. Tomorrow these cold conditions are still going to be here, as lows are in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s again.