Midland Health hosting Talk Talent Tuesday job fair

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Health will be hosting a job fair on February 12.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. you can meet the recruitment team in the main lobby of Midland Memorial Hospital.
If you’re looking for a job, make sure you dress to impress and bring your résumé and a job you’d like to review.
However if you are planning on attending you are asked to register online here.
The organization is hiring in all areas but are focusing on housekeeping, food and nutrition and patient registration.
