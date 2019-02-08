Junior League of Midland Now Accepting New Members

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Midland, Inc. has opened the spring 2019 application period for new members to continue its 70-year effort at developing trained volunteers to benefit the Permian Basin.
An organization of nearly 750 women, JLM invites women of all races, religions and national origins who demonstrate an interest in, and commitment to, voluntarism.
Membership with JLM offers benefits such as opportunities for leadership, professional skills development, networking, and the chance to give back to the community.
JLM’s main purpose is to provide trained volunteer resources to local initiatives within Midland County that seek to improve the educational and employment readiness of students of all ages in the community.
New members are accepted into JLM each spring and they are asked to complete a 9-month long orientation program before becoming an active member.
New members must be age 24 by August 1 and live in or around Midland County.
JLM will host two informational sessions and socials for women interested in learning more about the Junior League February 7 and April 23.
These sessions will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at JLM Headquarters, 902 W. Dengar Avenue. No advance registration required, but business casual attire is suggested.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.