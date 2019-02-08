Howard College Theater Department presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - The Howard College Theater Department will be performing the children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web” for a family-friendly Valentine’s date.
The play, based off the story by E. B. White, will be performed at 7 p.m. on February 15 and 11 a.m. on February 16.
Admission to the play is free but there is a limit of 140 seats per performance. Seating is first-come, first-serve with no reservations available.
The performance will take place at the Hall Center for the Arts on campus.
