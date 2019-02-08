Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's been a cold and dreary Friday with highs only in the 30s and 40s, a big change from the widespread 70s we were seeing to start the month of February. Our cold weather will continue into the rest of this evening and tonight. Make sure to being the coats if you're heading out, as temperatures will be in the 30s all evening before falling into the 20s after midnight.
Saturday morning lows will dip into the mid 20s, so make sure to keep the pets inside once again. Saturday will still be cold in the afternoon, as highs only top out into the mid 40s. We'll finally start to warm up Sunday and Monday, as highs reach the 60s, but with plenty of cloud-cover and a slight chance of showers.
It does appear that rain chances will again be quite slim as we head into much of next week. We should see above average temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
