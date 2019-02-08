Dee’s Bistro, West Texas Talent hosting Valentine’s dinner theater

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - West Texas Talent and Dee’s Bistro are teaming up to host a fun night of Valentine’s fun with a dinner theater.
On February 14, 15 and 16 attendees will enjoy a five course meal and can request a song sung to your table. The dinner includes tea and soft drinks and you can bring your own alcohol.
After the dinner you can enjoy a performance of the show “Check Please” by Jonathan Rand. The show features two singles who just want to enjoy one normal date.
Tickets for the whole night are $39.99. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. while the show starts at 9 p.m.
Only reservations are accepted, meaning there will be no waiting in line for Valentine’s Day.
For more information or to purchase tickets you can click here.
