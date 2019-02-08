Colorado City warning citizens to take precautions following wastewater spill

COLORADO CITY, TX (KWES) - Colorado City is warning its citizens to be cautious with their water after broken main line caused a wastewater spill.
According to the city, the spill took place sometime between midnight to 2 p.m. on February 8. It happened approximately 800 feet east of Lafette Avenue and Adams Street and Front Street and Kimble.
Around 400,000 gallons were reportedly spilled, though the city says the cause of the spill has been corrected and clean up activities are underway.
The major areas that are potentially affected are along Lone Wolf Creek and the Colorado River Basin.
If you are in the area you may wish to take a few precautions, including only using water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute. Other precautions could include not swimming in impacted streams, ponds or lakes and treating and inspecting private well water.
You should avoid contact with any waste material, soil or water that has been impacted by the spill. If you do come into contact with it you should bathe and wash you clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
