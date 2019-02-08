AARP provides Tax-Aide Big Spring residents

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - AARP Tax-Aide will begin offering free income tax preparation every Monday beginning February 4 through Monday, April 1 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Big Spring Senior Citizen’s Center, 100 Whipkey Drive.
This service is available to all taxpayers with moderate to low income.
- Taxpayers will need to bring in the following items:
- A photo ID for the taxpayer and/or spouse
- Social Security cards for every person on the tax return (we will not do a tax return without seeing the Social Security cards)
- Last year’s tax return
- W-2′s and all other proof of income received in 2018
Free electronic filing will be available for faster refunds.
For further information, contact Ray Alexander at 432-212-3533 or wd5efttax@suddenlink.net.
