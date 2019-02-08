AARP provides Tax-Aide Big Spring residents

AARP provides Tax-Aide Big Spring residents
(Source: City of Big Spring)
By Victor Blanco | February 8, 2019 at 5:38 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 5:38 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - AARP Tax-Aide will begin offering free income tax preparation every Monday beginning February 4 through Monday, April 1 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Big Spring Senior Citizen’s Center, 100 Whipkey Drive.

This service is available to all taxpayers with moderate to low income.

  • Taxpayers will need to bring in the following items:
  • A photo ID for the taxpayer and/or spouse
  • Social Security cards for every person on the tax return (we will not do a tax return without seeing the Social Security cards)
  • Last year’s tax return
  • W-2′s and all other proof of income received in 2018

Free electronic filing will be available for faster refunds.

For further information, contact Ray Alexander at 432-212-3533 or wd5efttax@suddenlink.net.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.