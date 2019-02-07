West Texas Sports Banquet featured former MLB pitcher Frank Tanana and former Dallas Cowboy Nate Newton

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Rockhounds hosted their 28th West Texas Sports Banquet at the Midland Country Club.
Since the event started in 1991, it has raised nearly a half-million dollars. The banquet featured two guest speakers. Former MLB pitcher Frank Tanana and three-time Dallas Cowboy Super Bowl champ Nate Newton.
Tanana picthed for the Rangers in 1984 and spent 20 plus years in the MLB. Newton won three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, and a two-time All-Pro.
All proceeds from the event went to St. Ann’s School Athletic Fund, Casa De Amigos, the Rockhounds Scholarship Fund, and the Scott Seator Memorial Fund.
