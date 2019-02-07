WATCH: School bus rolls over on icy road in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (Gray News) – A school bus flipped on its side in a south Kansas City apartment complex on Wednesday.
The bus from the Center School District skidded on an icy road and clipped a car in an apartment complex, KCTV reported.
Everyone on board the bus was able to get out through the roof emergency exit.
Three students from Center Middle School were on the bus at the time of the incident, KCTV reported. There was also a driver and bus monitor.
A school district representative said none of the children had serious injuries and were taken home from the scene by their parents.
Bus service was shut down after the accident. The area is under an ice storm warning until Thursday at noon.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.