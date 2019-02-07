TxDOT asks West Texans to participate in statewide freight study

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - TxDOT is conducting a Statewide Truck Parking Study to assess current highway design and how it impacts the movement of freight in Texas, with a workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin CEED building, 1310 North FM 1788.
This event is one of several statewide workshops designed to gather input from freight shippers, drivers, logistics professionals and facility operators to assess truck parking and freight infrastructure design needs, challenges, opportunities and solutions.
“This is a fact-finding mission," said Gene Powell, public information officer at the Texas Department of Transportation. "We’re not going to have answers tomorrow, but we will be able to talk about ideas and talk about what’s the best case scenario and what people think would be a nice solution out here.”
These meetings are open to public and those who work in the freight industry; the Odessa District has invited interested parties to sign up and join the discussion.
Texas’ transportation system was built over multiple decades and, as a result, many highways were not designed for today’s freight vehicles and transportation requirements. In addition, significant technological advances are changing the way freight moves.
“Well, with the energy sector here, obviously, we have a unique situation," said Powell. “Normally, when you think about freight, you think about goods and services moving across the state to metro areas, but a lot of our freight happens to be intensely localized.”
The study will be looking at how to make improvements to pavement, bridges, rail crossings, intersections, tunnels and access points to better assist freight mobility.
To register for the event, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W39TDLT. A survey is also available online at https://texasfreightstudies.metroquest.com/.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.