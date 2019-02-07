Sex offender offered to babysit kids for free in AR town, police say

POTTSVILLE, AR (KARK/CNN) - A registered sex offender is under arrest after residents in the small town of Pottsville, AR, say he was going door-to-door offering to babysit their children.
Father Fredrick Potts says he was hanging out with his daughters in their yard Sunday when a man, identified by police as Dustin Siau, approached him.
"He started asking about in-home daycare and that he was trying to start a business,” Potts said. “We have kids all up and down this block, and it was just real suspicious like.”
Potts says it also looked like Siau was taking pictures. After the suspect left his yard, the concerned father called police.
"When we ran him, it was discovered he was a level 3 sex offender,” Officer Scotty Manning said.
Sex offenders who are considered level 3 typically have a history of repeat sexual offending and/or strong antisocial, violent or predatory personality characteristics, according to the Arkansas secretary of state’s website.
Siau was picked up after complaints came pouring into the police department, all claiming the same thing.
"If they needed any assistance babysitting and that he was willing to babysit for free, to get comfortable with the kids and have the kids get comfortable with him,” Manning said. "They knew something wasn’t right. It seems like everyone that talked to him stated that they weren’t sure, and it just didn’t fit right.”
Potts says he’s glad no one in town agreed to Siau’s odd request.
"Be careful. It's the day and age now that people like that are wanting to try anything,” he said.
Siau now faces a number of charges, including violating the terms of being a registered sex offender.
The case is still under investigation.
