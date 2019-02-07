8 Permian athletes sign to play football in college

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -
Three MOJO football players signed during the early period. That includes Landon Peterson with Texas Tech, and Peyton Powell and Matt Jones with Baylor.
On Wednesday morning, 5 additional seniors signed their national letters of intent. Dawson Reynolds, Rakeeb Adeyemi, and Ed Williams signed with UTPB. Christian Tschauner signed to a PWO with the University of Texas. Justin Hammond signed a PWO with Baylor. Kaden Horrell signed with William Penn University.
