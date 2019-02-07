Odessa woman dead following 2-vehicle crash in Ector Co.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - An Odessa woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Ector Co.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 3
According to DPS Marla Isaias-Chavez, 17, and her passenger a 16-year-old from Odessa were traveling south on Moss Ave. in a 2018 Dodge Charger.
Gabriel Briseno-Campa, 18 from Chihuahua, Mexico and Diego Garibay, 20 from Odessa were traveling in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado west on 64th Street.
Investigation revealed that Briseno-Campa disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Moss and 64th Street and collided with the Charger.
All parties were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. The occupants of the Silverado and the 16-year-old passenger all suffered non-incapacitating injuries.
However, Isaias-Chavez was pronounced dead at the hospital.
DPS says all parties were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.
