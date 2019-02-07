NM man dead following 2-vehicle crash in Andrews Co.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX (KWES) - An Alamogordo man is dead following a 2-vehicle accident in Andrews County.
The accident occurred 12 miles northwest of Andrews at 9:27 a.m. on February 5.
DPS says Curtis Cobb, 63 was traveling south on FM 181 in a Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
A 61-year-old Odessa man was traveling west on SH 176 in a 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor also towing a semi-trailer.
Investigation revealed Cobb failed to yield right of way at the stop signs at the intersection of FM 181 and SH 176 and collided with the other vehicle.
The driver of the other car was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene.
