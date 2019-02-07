New scholarship honors late Midland educator

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin Area Foundation will be awarding the Olga Banks scholarship this May for the first time ever in honor of the late educator.
Olga Banks approached Vikki Rice, an old PBAF employee, over ten years ago at church when she was in her 90s.
The two decided the Olga Banks scholarship would be a way for Banks to continue touching lives even after death.
Last February, Banks passed away leaving her estate to the PBAF in order to fund the scholarship.
Banks and her husband never had kids of their own but Banks saw her students as her children.
Banks dedicated over 30 years of her life to Midland Independent School District, beginning in 1952.
She first taught at South Elementary, then San Jacinto Junior High, Midland High School, and finally fifteen years at Lee High School.
The goal of the Permian Basin Area Foundation is to have multiple students on this scholarship and it follow them through college as long as they maintain eligibility.
To apply for this scholarship, or see the other available scholarships visit the Permian Basin Area Foundation website.
