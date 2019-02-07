Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Thursday! We are going to begin cooling down this morning, and throughout the rest of this week. So dust off those jackets, because you are going to need them again. Starting temperatures this morning are looking to be in the lower 40s, with sunny conditions warming us into the upper 50s by this afternoon. We still are going to see some breezy winds again today, with the worst conditions occurring before noon. Then this evening we are expecting another cold front to move through the area after sunset. This will be putting our low temperatures tomorrow down into the mid 20s, and our high temperatures in the mid 40s.
Saturday expect conditions to remain colder, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 20s again. We should see partly sunny skies throughout the day, and our highs staying in the upper 40s. Then the warming conditions start on Sunday with lows in the upper 30s, and highs in the lower 60s. It is going to be a chilly weekend, so be sure and bundle up if you plan on heading outside. After that on Monday be prepared to begin the work week with some rainy conditions, and temperatures in the lower 40s.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.