Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Thursday! We are going to begin cooling down this morning, and throughout the rest of this week. So dust off those jackets, because you are going to need them again. Starting temperatures this morning are looking to be in the lower 40s, with sunny conditions warming us into the upper 50s by this afternoon. We still are going to see some breezy winds again today, with the worst conditions occurring before noon. Then this evening we are expecting another cold front to move through the area after sunset. This will be putting our low temperatures tomorrow down into the mid 20s, and our high temperatures in the mid 40s.