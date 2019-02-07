11 Midland Lee athletes sign to the next level

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Eleven Midland Lee athletes signed on national signing day.
Seven football players made their plans official. Josh Traylor and Romeo Martinez signed with UTPB. Daedrian Madrid and Isaiah Harvey signed with Eastern New Mexico. Jaiven White signed with Cisco College. Fernando Hernandez signed with Hardin-Simmons. Mykai Pertile signed with Howard Payne.
Three softball players also signed their national letters of intent. Abby Jordan signed with Frank Phillips. Alex James signed with Sul Ross. Mia Ramirez will be staying in the Basin, she signed with Midland College.
Adrian Roman signed with UTPB Track and Cross Country.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.