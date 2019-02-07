Man arrested in Fort Stockton linked to thefts in Midland

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) - January 21, a Fort Stockton Police Department Officer pulled a over car on North Butz for displaying expired registration.
When the officer made contact with the driver, he noticed evidence of drug use in the vehicle, and that the driver held an invalid license.
According to police, a variety of credit cards, gift cards, insurance cards, checkbooks, social security cards and driver licenses, belonging to other people, were found in the car.
Stolen electronic computer equipment and a handgun were also found.
Police believe the cards and identification information were being prepared for fraudulent use, and the items lead officers back to thefts and burglaries that had occurred in Fort Stockton and in Midland.
The case is currently under investigation by the FSPD.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.