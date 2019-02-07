‘I will never let you down,’ Trump tells prayer breakfast

The Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia has been criticized for its policy barring gay students, parents and employees. A document posted on its website says the school can refuse admission or discontinue the enrollment of any student "if the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home, the activities of a parent or guardian, or the activities of the student are counter to, or are in opposition to, the biblical lifestyle the school teaches," including "participating in, supporting, or condoning sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity."