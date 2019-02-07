City of Fredericksburg bans electric scooters

"Many cities across the country are experiencing a dramatic increase in the use of electric scooters. These scooters are starting to cause major concerns to public safety both in terms of the operators of the scooters as well as pedestrians," City Manager Kent Myers said. "The City of Fredericksburg attracts thousands of visitors to the community on a weekly basis. These visitors enjoy the historic downtown area and many other attractions. These visitors appreciate their ability to walk around the community without concerns for their safety. The introduction of electric scooters to this pedestrian experience would be detrimental to their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of City residents. For these reasons, an ordinance prohibiting the use of motor-assisted scooters is necessary."