Authorities identify suspect in shooting of Big Spring teen

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Wednesday evening, around 5:22 p.m., Howard County Sheriff’s Office Deputies discovered a 16-year-old female had been shot with a small caliber rifle at 2502 N. Anderson.
According to authorities, EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a hospital for treatment where she is currently listed as in good condition.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the scene, but a suspect was identified as Noe Adrian Arguello 20, and arrested at 11:23 p.m.
Arguello was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, and is currently being held in the Howard County Detention Center.
