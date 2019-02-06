Thousands of Texans on the hook for payroll taxes they shouldn’t have to pay

“TWC is charged with auditing businesses to ensure that employee wages are being reported and that proper taxes are being paid on those wages," said Givens. "When TWC determines that an individual who has been classified as an independent contractor is really an employee, then back taxes, late payment penalties and interest are assessed on the employer. TWC routinely shares information with the IRS and the U.S. Department of Labor, including cases where workers have been misclassified. TWC also receives information from both state and federal agencies from which it can open investigations.”