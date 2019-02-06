Scenic Mountain Medical Center running on back up power due to blown transformer

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Scenic Mountain Medical Center is currently operating on backup power following a power outage caused by a blown transformer that serves the hospital.
The hospital is using backup generators and teams are working with the local electric service to restore power as quickly as possible.
The emergency room at 1601 W 11th Place is open and accepting patients; however, the West Texas Medical Plaza at 1501 W 11th Place will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 6.
If you are a patient, please contact the provider’s office or clinic you were originally scheduled in order to reschedule your appointment or with any additional questions.
According to Oncor, the power should be restored in the area by 8:30 p.m.
