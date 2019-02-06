Odessa College announces lone finalist for Vice President of Instruction

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, Odessa College announced that Dr. Aimee Callahan, the lone finalist for Vice President of Instruction, will be presented to the Odessa College board of trustees for final approval at the board meeting on February 26.
The VPI is responsible for direction and oversight of faculty and instructional staff, and works directly with President Gregory Williams and the Odessa College Administrative Team.
Dr. Callahan has worked in higher education for 15 years, having served as an academic dean for eight years and in a variety of instructional roles for 13 years.
In her previous role as an instructional dean at Emily Griffith Technical College in downtown Denver, she also managed multiple student-run businesses, and formed several successful business partnerships between the college and the Denver community.
Dr. Callahan has a Master of Arts Degree in Communication, an MA in Education and an Ed.D. in Adult Learning and Post-secondary Education from the University of Wyoming.
She also has a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership with an emphasis on Strategic Innovation and Change Management.
If approved by the Odessa College board of trustees, Dr. Callahan will succeed outgoing Vice President of Instruction Valerie Jones, who is moving on to become the Associate Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs at Lone Star College in Houston.
