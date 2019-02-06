Museum of the Southwest holds Valentines Day I HEART ART: After Hours event

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Museum of the Southwest will open their doors for I HEART ART: After Hours, a free 21 and up Valentine’s Evening event from 6-8 p.m.
The museum’s many exhibitions will be on display while attendees sip champagne and enjoy chocolates in the Turner Memorial Art Museum .
An I.D. will be need at the door but the event is free and open to the public.
The event is made possible by Susie’s South Forty Confections, Inc. and Julian Gold Midland.
