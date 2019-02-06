Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Well we have made it half way through the work week with great conditions thus far. However, today that is all going to begin to change for us here in West Texas. To start our last warm day of the week, we are expecting temperatures to be in the lower 50s. Then by this afternoon we should still warm into the mid to lower 70s, but we also do have a chance for some rain showers. The greatest chance for these to occur will mostly be in the eastern counties, but all areas are still considered in this chance. So be sure to have your umbrellas and rain coats handy as you walk out the door today. In addition to this we also have a High Wind Warning for most of our higher elevation areas, such as the Guadalupe, Davis, and Apache Mountains. So be aware and take extra caution when driving on the roads in those areas today.