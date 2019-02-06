Local author fighting mental health stigma with new novel

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Local author Dr. Stephanie Moses is attempting to end the stigma of mental health with her new book In Session. Moses will be signing the novel this Thursday from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at the Barnes and Noble in Midland.
Moses’ novel will focus on four women from various economic backgrounds and their struggle with mental health.
The author hopes that her book will inspire people to reach out and receive treatment while battling with mental health instead of suffering alone.
Moses spoke to us about the decision to make the book fiction, as well as how she hopes readers will react to her characters.
“I wanted there to be an element of entertainment and flare of drama behind it so I can bring the characters to life of a fiction tale and to have people identify with the ladies in this story.” Moses explained, “Some of the issues they’re going through can generalized to our own lives...I’m excited to get the word out that silence is not strength and have people to identify with the characters in the book and to understand that they’re not alone."
