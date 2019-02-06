‘I’m more than qualified’: Army veteran stands outside of hospital begging for work

“Memorial Hermann currently employs many U.S. military veterans. In a three-year period, from 2012 to 2015, we hired nearly 1,000 veterans, and the System is proud to celebrate our employees' service to our country. In fact, the current installation in Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center’s Rick Smith Gallery, “A Call to Serve,” features portraits and testimonials of Memorial Hermann employees who have also served in the U.S. military. The installation was also recently highlighted in an Everyday Well blog.”