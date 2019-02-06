Governor Abbott gives State of the State address

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As the Texas' bi-annual legislative session continues through February in Austin, Governor Greg Abbott gave his State of the State address on February 5.
During his speech, the Governor laid out the nuts and bolts of what many see as a bi-partisan agenda for the state.
Abbott declared a series emergency items for legislators to look into during their current session which included; school finance reform (Teacher Pay), school safety improvements, property tax reform, the establishment of a mental health consortium for schools, and disaster response reform.
The emergency item designation lifts the constitutional limits that prevent the legislature from passing bills within the first 60 days of their legislative session.
The Governor also highlighted that he would like to strengthen punishments on anyone that is convicted of human trafficking and increase support for veterans.
He also asked legislators to pay for the state’s border security citing that the federal government has failed to step up.
This year’s legislative session started January 8 and could last up to 140 days, which gives the session a May 27 deadline.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.