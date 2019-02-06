Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's been a very warm and breezy day across West Texas with temperatures reaching the 70s through much of the area for the 7th straight day. Wind speeds will slow down a bit heading into tonight, but will still be quite breezy. There is a slight chance of a few showers or storms this evening and tonight, mainly in the far eastern Permian Basin, from Big Spring south to Big Lake and eastward. However, it appears that the vast majority of areas will stay dry.