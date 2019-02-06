Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's been a very warm and breezy day across West Texas with temperatures reaching the 70s through much of the area for the 7th straight day. Wind speeds will slow down a bit heading into tonight, but will still be quite breezy. There is a slight chance of a few showers or storms this evening and tonight, mainly in the far eastern Permian Basin, from Big Spring south to Big Lake and eastward. However, it appears that the vast majority of areas will stay dry.
Temperatures will be quite comfortably in the 60s this evening, before falling into the 50s and eventually 40s overnight. A cold front moving through will shift the winds out of the north and only allow temperatures to rise into the 50s in the afternoon. The good news is that we are expecting bright sunny skies.
We’ll see our coldest temps Friday morning as we fall into the upper teens and 20s, and high temperatures will only rise into the 40s. Thankfully, we’ll warm right back up into the 60s by Sunday and into next week. We’re looking at slight rain chances Sunday and Monday as well.
