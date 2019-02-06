Ector and Midland counties are at high risk of measles, doctors say

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Three cases of the measles were reported in northwest Harris County, one in Montgomery County, and another one in Galveston County.
The report follows outbreaks in New York and Washington, two states which allow for non-medical exemptions to vaccines.
Texas is a state that allows for both religious and philosophical exemptions, but it has been on the incline every year.
This has not impacted the Permian Basin this year, however, doctors say Ector and Midland counties are at high risk because of the high influx of travelers in our area.
The disease is highly contagious and travels through the air.
“We see travelers,” said Charlotte Carr, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Medical Center Health System. "I mean, people, you know, come here for various reasons and so it’s definitely something for us to keep on our radar.”
Measles is a highly contagious infection that is considered a childhood illness and is caused by the rubeola virus. The best way to prevent measles is to simply get the vaccine and make sure your kids are covered.
“One dose for babies, you know, 12 months to 15 months and then a second dose and that second dose is really important because that’s what gives a 97 percent effectiveness,” said Carr.
According to the CDC, early symptoms include:
· high fever,
· cough,
· runny nose (coryza)
· red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)
Within two or three days, “tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth,” according to the CDC. “After a few days, the fever subsides and the rash fades.”
If you need to get vaccinated, you can see your healthcare provider, standalone clinics, and walk-in stores that offer immunizations.
