CPR workshop in Odessa teaches compression-only technique

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The National Texas Two Step CPR and Permian Basin CPR are holding a free event for people to learn how to do compressions-only CPR.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the carousel stage inside of Music City Mall in Odessa.
Medical students will be on site to help you learn the #TX2StepCPR, a hands-only technique. After attending this workshop you will be have the skills necessary to assist in an emergency situation until help arrives.
