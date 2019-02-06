Bynum School celebrates new location ribbon-cutting ceremony

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Bynum School, a West Texas staple in the special needs community celebrated their move to a new state-of-the-art campus with a dedication ribbon-cutting ceremony today.
The school has been in the new location since August and before the move, Bynum held their classes in what used to be an old farmhouse.
The ribbon cutting ceremony honored the donors that made the move possible.
Sitting on a plot of land that was donated to the school, Bynum is not finished growing yet.
According to the Head of the School Keri St. John, the school has plans to expand its campus to have a residential area on site for its adult students in the vocational program.
One parent of a student in the vocational program would love to see that happen.
“We have the land to continue to grow with the growing needs of the special needs community. So we’re really well equipped for it and very excited about the future,” said Mikell Abney, a parent from Bynum.
The school serves special needs students from Pre-K through adults, making the campus different from other schools that cater to the special needs community.
They offer personalized individual plans for each student.
Although special needs students are the school’s primary focus, the school also offers an integrative pre-school program for those who want to attend the school but aren’t special needs.
