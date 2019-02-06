Bring your spirit fingers to dine in at Jason’s Deli

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Education Foundation of Odessa joins hands with Jason’s Deli for “Spirit Night” on Feb. 12 to support Ector County ISD schools.
Jason’s Deli will donate a percentage of all sales made between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. for customers coming in with an appetite.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa.
The money raised will allow ECISD to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and enhance literacy projects.
“We are so grateful to local restaurants, like Jason’s Deli, who always give back to the students and teachers in ECISD,” says Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter. “The funds we are able to raise through special events like “Spirit Night” help the Foundation provide additional resources to Ector County ISD that allow our students to receive the best education possible.”
The event flyer can be found on the Education Foundation of Odessa Facebook page and must be shown when guests arrive at the register.
For more information contact the Foundation office at 432-456-7059.
