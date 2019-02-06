‘The baby’s on the floor’ woman screams as she delivers newborn by herself at home

DUNELLEN, NJ (WABC/CNN) - A New Jersey mother was home alone when she went into labor last week.
Melissa Dawson ended up delivering her baby girl all by herself just minutes later.
“It maybe took a minute,” she said. “I got a sharp pain and ‘oh my gosh, the baby’s coming.’ Another sharp pain, ‘oh my gosh, I feel the head.’ Another sharp pain. ‘Oh my God, there’s a baby on the floor.' Literally that quick,” she said.
Her husband Greg Dawson was on the phone with her while he was dropping off their 2-year-old at the in-laws 20 minutes away.
"And she’s like ‘the baby’s coming, the baby’s coming, I can feel the head,’ and then literally within seconds she’s like ‘the baby’s on the floor.’ I’m like. ‘what?’ " he said.
The nanny camera in the next room picked up those sounds of labor. The baby’s first cries were also audible.
Melissa Dawson even took a selfie after the incident.
Her husband with the help of a neighbor, got emergency responders to the house.
They bashed in the door and then wheeled out the new mom.
With her first daughter, Melissa Dawson labored 43 hours -a marathon compared to this new baby born Thursday. Melissa and Greg Dawson named her Bria Belle which means strong beauty.
The baby is certainly that as is her mom.
“She’s stronger than I could ever have imagined,” her husband said. “And this whole experience just taught me to love and respect and cherish my wife so, it’s beautiful.”
Both mom and daughter checked into the hospital and were sent home two days later.
Copyright 2019 WABC via CNN. All rights reserved.