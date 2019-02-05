With tribe’s gravesites in border wall’s way, activists make stand in Texas

SAN JUAN, TX (KVEO/CNN) - Activists, including an indigenous tribe, have set up camp to take a stand against the future border wall.
“We’ve had enough. They are digging up our people. Anytime that you dig somebody up and you put them somewhere else, that’s just ethnic cleansing all over again, genocide,” said Juan Mancias, the tribal chairman.
For the past two weeks, Mancias of the Carrizo/Comecruedo tribe of Texas and his clan have been at the Jackson-Brewster Cemetery to take a stand against the border wall - something the tribe has been fighting since 2005.
“We’re the only native tribe that anybody has been recorded in history that has fought against this border, so we’re still here saying we don’t want you to put this up because you’re giving up - from this point right here - you’re giving up almost three miles of U.S. territory," Mancias said.
The Carrizo tribe is joined by several other groups and activists.
Their current campsite sits along the levy where the border wall is expected to be built.
Mancias said 150 feet on both sides of the levy will be bulldozed, over which will include several gravesites near that area.
“You see, they are going to have to exhume all these people. There’s veterans that are buried here at the other cemetery. Over there is a Texas ranger,” Mancias said.
If his peaceful stance doesn’t work and they start to exhume the bodies, Mancias said the fight will continue.
“We’ve got some of the relatives here that are willing to take a stand. They are not going to let them. They are ready to get in front of the machinery,” he said.
Mancias added that he will stand with those relatives and adds many more protesters are on the way.
The stance against the wall will be expanding to several other campsites along the border. Mancias said they will be prepared when the bulldozers roll in.
“The rent’s due, that’s all I got to say," he said. "You can’t continue to do this without asking us, and we don’t need to have federal recognition to do it. There is a certain thing called aboriginal inherent rights, and we are the original people of this land.”
