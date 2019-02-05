UTPB Small Business Development Center holding free tax seminar

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you need help with your taxes, UTPB’s Small Business Development Center is here to help.
The center will be holding a free tax seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 7.
The Development Center is locating at the UTPB CEED Building at 1310 North FM 1788.
During the seminar attendees will be able to set the pace, so you are encouraged to bring all of your questions concerning tax rules, updates, forms and procedures. By the end of the class you will have a better understanding of the changes in tax law as well as the potential to find savings.
The seminar is free but you are asked to RSVP. You can do so by calling 432-522-2455 or by visiting their website here.
