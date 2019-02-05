TxDot needs the help of West Texans in new statewide freight study

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - TxDOT is conducting a Statewide Truck Parking Study to of assess current highway design and how it impacts the movement of freight in Texas, with a workshop scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the UTPB CEED building, 1310 North FM 1788.
This event is one of several statewide workshops designed to gather input from freight shippers, drivers, logistics professionals and facility operators to assess truck parking and freight infrastructure design needs, challenges, opportunities and solutions.
These meetings are open to public and those who work in the freight industry; the Odessa District has invited interested parties to sign up and join the discussion.
Texas’ transportation system was built over multiple decades and, as a result, many highways were not designed for today’s freight vehicles and transportation requirements. In addition, significant technological advances are changing the way freight moves.
The study will be looking at how to make improvements to pavement, bridges, rail crossings, intersections, tunnels and access points to better assist freight mobility.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.