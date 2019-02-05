Transgender advocate to be guest at State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWES) - Congresswoman Deb Haaland invites Mara Keisling to be her guest to the State of the Union on Feb. 5.
Keisling, Executive Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, conversed with Haaland’s office about the importance of accomplishing work at both federal and local levels last week.
They want to improve access to certain services for transgender people, as well as fix the problem of violence against the transgender community.
“After the attack on transgender military personnel by this administration and the Supreme Court’s misguided decision, it is important to lift up the voices of our transgender community,” said Haaland. “After meeting with Mara last week, it was clear that her work to fight hate was a perfect contrast to the discriminatory policies pushed by this administration. We’ll be working together to protect trans troops and be a force for equality in these troubling times.”
Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in Jan. that transgender people are restricted from serving in the military.
In response, to demonstrate her opposition towards the verdict, Haaland raised a transgender flag outside her office.
There are a historic 106 woman serving in the U.S. House of Representatives and with the 100th Anniversary of women’s suffrage coinciding with the State of the Union Address, Haaland in solidarity with female Democratic lawmakers will wear white to continue advancing women’s economic security.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.