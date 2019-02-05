The Stars at Night: How an ordinance keeps the dark skies of west Texas dark and the stars bright

FORT DAVIS, TX (KWES) - You should be thanking your lucky stars if you’re ever been to Jeff Davis County in the heart of west Texas.
Spaced out in a remote location, on top of the mountains, is home to McDonald Observatory. Located 30 degrees north of the equator and 6,800 feet above sea level, is where you can find the darkest of skies and brightest of stars.
Visitors come from far and near looking for an opportunity to stargaze and get a closer look at the universe.Once your eyes adjust, the sight becomes unreal. You can see galaxies, star clusters, even The Milky Way.
But what makes this place so special and why look at the skies from here opposed to any other part of town?
"It's incumbent upon us as a scientific institution to not just say, 'Oh, our skies are getting brighter in the Permian,’" said Bill Wren, Special Assistant to the Superintendent at the McDonald Observatory.
Astronomers are continuously researching about the skies. One thing they're trying to find the answer to is dark energy.
If you don’t know what dark energy is, don’t worry, because astronomers are still trying to figure out what it is, too.
"Not only is the universe expanding, which we've known since Edwin Hubble's time but that the expansion of the universe is accelerating,” said Wren. “That's a complete surprise to everybody. We call it dark energy. Energy because it's accelerating. Dark because we have no clue as to why."
One of the ways astronomers conduct their research is through some of the most remarkable telescopes you’ll ever see. To study dark energy, astronomers use the Hobby Eberly Telescope, which allows them to measure the rotation of galaxies.
“Largest telescope in North America to study galaxies out toward the edge of the universe,” said Wren. “12 to 13 billion light years away to see if the expansion rate has changed over time.”
Now that you know why dark energy is an important factor at the Observatory, you should also know the process it took to get cities, counties, businesses, especially oil and gas companies to follow suit to keep the dark skies of west Texas dark.
“The brightest source of light pollution for the longest time was coming from El Paso-Juarez, which is 165 miles away," said Wren. "Now the sky low to the horizon in the direction of the Permian Basin is starting to glow but it’s not interfering with observations we make high overhead.”
The McDonald Observatory is surrounded by seven counties, all help to keep the dark skies of west Texas as dark as possible by keeping light ordinances.
So how exactly do they do it? The idea is simple. Simply keep your own light on your own property.
About 28,000 square miles in surrounding counties were given special permission by the state legislature to enact outdoor lighting ordinances in 1978. Those ordinances were to protect the dark skies for astronomical research for the observatory and of course, Jeff Davis County was the first to adopt.
Then in 2011, former Gov. Rick Perry signed House Bill 2857 to instruct those counties to adopt the ordinance.
Now, several oil and gas companies have updated their worksites to cut down on light pollution. Instead of shining their work lights up, now the lights are fixed downward.
"Companies like Apache, Pioneer, Cimarex, others that have taken our recommendations to heart and adopted good lighting practices and we couldn’t be happier, and they couldn’t be happier,” said Wren. “It’s better lighting for the industry. They can see better. It’s cost-effective, increased worker safety and it keeps the skies dark overhead so it’s a win-win situation. "
With more oil activity, it’s no surprise that there is concern for the future of dark energy research.
However, as long as west Texans continue to be friendly partners to help the observatory, you can see for yourself that the Texas stars can’t shine without darkness.
If you want to check out the skies for yourself, the observatory holds star parties every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday evening. For more details, click here.
