The Stars at Night: Camping out of this world

“All of our lighting and all our property is dark sky compliant,” said Bertels. “Basically everything needs to face down. We don’t want upward light those are the things that glow that will ruin the dark skies. Just as a community, it’s an important thing to everyone here. They know our lives depend on it, our livelihoods depend on it, the people who come out here and see the milky way at 8 o’clock at night.”